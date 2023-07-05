Kamal Haasan-H Vinoth project officially launched

By Express News Service

We had previously told you that director H Vinoth and Kamal Haasan will be joining hands for a film. Now Raaj Kamal Film International, the production house of Kamal has made an official announcement regarding the project.

Currently referred to as KH233, the title announcement video of the film features a back shot of Kamal holding a flaming torch in his hand. It may be noted that the duo met the members of the Traditional Rice Conservation Centre last month for a discussion and the meeting led to speculations stating that their film might be about farmers.

Kamal, who is currently busy shooting for Shankar’s long-awaited Indian 2, is expected to begin working on Prabhas’ Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin before starting KH233. The National-Award-Winning actor also has a film with Mani Ratnam in the lineup, which is referred to as KH234.

There is no information about the rest of the cast and crew for Vinoth’s directorial at the moment. An official announcement regarding this is expected to be made by the makers soon.

We had previously told you that director H Vinoth and Kamal Haasan will be joining hands for a film. Now Raaj Kamal Film International, the production house of Kamal has made an official announcement regarding the project. Currently referred to as KH233, the title announcement video of the film features a back shot of Kamal holding a flaming torch in his hand. It may be noted that the duo met the members of the Traditional Rice Conservation Centre last month for a discussion and the meeting led to speculations stating that their film might be about farmers. Kamal, who is currently busy shooting for Shankar’s long-awaited Indian 2, is expected to begin working on Prabhas’ Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin before starting KH233. The National-Award-Winning actor also has a film with Mani Ratnam in the lineup, which is referred to as KH234.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); And it begins…#RKFI52 #KH233#RISEtoRULE #HVinoth #Mahendran @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram pic.twitter.com/7cej87cghE — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 4, 2023 There is no information about the rest of the cast and crew for Vinoth’s directorial at the moment. An official announcement regarding this is expected to be made by the makers soon.