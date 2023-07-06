Journalist calls out Robo Shankar's misogynist speech at Tamil film trailer launch event

By Online Desk

A journalist called out actor Robo Shankar’s misogynist speech objectifying a co-star at a Tamil film’s trailer launch recently.

A YouTube video of Robo Shankar addressing the audience at the 'Partner' movie's trailer launch and then consequently being called out by a journalist is doing rounds on social media.

Robo Shankar is seen talking about Hansika Motwani with whom he is starring in the movie. In an attempt to talk about the experience of working with her, Shankar goes on to objectify her.

He brings up that Motwani refused to let him touch her for a shot and concludes by saying that “Hero, hero thaan. Comedian orama than irukkanum (the hero has his place, the comedian should be within his limits) .”

Following this we can hear a journalist calling out the actor’s misogynist speech.

The journalist says that actors who talk inappropriately are not qualified for the profession and that they should not be let on stage. He is also heard saying that such behaviour leads to women being ill-treated.

Singer Chinmayi took to Twitter about the incident and wrote, “I don't know who this journalist is but someone please give him an award. Robo Shankar and his speech in a recent audio launch was sleaze max. Only this journalist (based on this video) called him out and everyone else on stage and off remained silent. To give some benefit of the doubt - such speeches were a part of audio launches forever, they are conditioned to think this is what audiences want; famous actors have said Tamil audiences like their heroines kozhu kozhu and not size zero. Clearly, there is some change is happening.”

She later identified the journalist as Ottran Dorai in a tweet.

Reportedly, Actor John Vijay, who is said to have #MeToo allegations against him apologised on behalf of Robo Shankar at the event.

Here are a few reactions to the incident.

That Robo Shankar’s clip disgusts me. He first objectifies Hansika, then goes onto blaming her for not giving consent to touch her. The last straw was having someone else apologise for Robo Shankar. Absolute filth. Even having daughters won’t imbibe morals into men like Robo. — Sanaa (@WhySanaaWhy) July 6, 2023

Thank you, Subha. Such a shame though that the men on stage did not cut in during the speech and it took a journalist in the audience to call out the horrid sexism. #RoboShankar https://t.co/uxwIonkEtW — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) July 6, 2023

