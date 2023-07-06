Home Entertainment Tamil

Journalist calls out Robo Shankar's misogynist speech at Tamil film trailer launch event

Robo Shankar is seen talking about Hansika Motwani, with whom he is starring in the movie. In an attempt to talk about the experience of working with her, Shankar goes on to objectify her. 

Published: 06th July 2023 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Robo Shankar, Hansika Motwani, Aadhi Pinisetty and John Vijay at Tamil movie 'Partner' trailer launch.

Actors Robo Shankar, Hansika Motwani, Aadhi Pinisetty and John Vijay at Tamil movie 'Partner' trailer launch.

By Online Desk

A journalist called out actor Robo Shankar’s misogynist speech objectifying a co-star at a Tamil film’s trailer launch recently. 

A YouTube video of Robo Shankar addressing the audience at the 'Partner' movie's trailer launch and then consequently being called out by a journalist is doing rounds on social media. 

Robo Shankar is seen talking about Hansika Motwani with whom he is starring in the movie. In an attempt to talk about the experience of working with her, Shankar goes on to objectify her. 

He brings up that Motwani refused to let him touch her for a shot and concludes by saying that “Hero, hero thaan. Comedian orama than irukkanum (the hero has his place, the comedian should be within his limits) .” 

Following this we can hear a journalist calling out the actor’s misogynist speech. 

The journalist says that actors who talk inappropriately are not qualified for the profession and that they should not be let on stage. He is also heard saying that such behaviour leads to women being ill-treated. 

Singer Chinmayi took to Twitter about the incident and wrote, “I don't know who this journalist is but someone please give him an award. Robo Shankar and his speech in a recent audio launch was sleaze max. Only this journalist (based on this video) called him out and everyone else on stage and off remained silent. To give some benefit of the doubt - such speeches were a part of audio launches forever, they are conditioned to think this is what audiences want; famous actors have said Tamil audiences like their heroines kozhu kozhu and not size zero. Clearly, there is some change is happening.” 

She later identified the journalist as Ottran Dorai in a tweet. 

Reportedly, Actor John Vijay, who is said to have #MeToo allegations against him apologised on behalf of Robo Shankar at the event. 

Here are a few reactions to the incident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robo Shankar misogyny Partner movie trailer launch Robo Shankar at partner movie trailer launch Hansika Motwani
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp