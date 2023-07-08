Home Entertainment Tamil

Kishen Das’ next to be a horror film titled Sync

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer PK Shivram, music composer Abhijith Ramaswami and editor R Manu Kathiresan.

Published: 08th July 2023 08:51 AM

Actor Kishen Das.

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

Actor Kishen Das will next star in Sync, the upcoming film directed by debutant Vikas Anand Sridharan. Sync is billed as a horror film. Apart from Kishen Das, the film also stars Monica Chinnakotla, Soundarya Nandakumar and Naveena George Thomas. Speaking to CE, filmmaker Vikas says, “It is an unconventional horror film. Four friends go on a road trip, and when they return, they get caught in a hit-and-run case. While Kishen’s character manages the situation and all of them get back home, the subsequent events take a turn when they get on a video group call, later in the night. The entire story unfolds in that one night.”

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer PK Shivram, music composer Abhijith Ramaswami and editor R Manu Kathiresan. Vikas notes that they named the film Sync, as it is the interface the characters use in the story for the group video call. That apart, he states that Sync is done on a micro-scale budget. “It’s an independent film. My friends and I pooled some money for this project. We completed the entire shooting in just 15 days.” Vikas adds that Sync is gearing up for a theatrical release soon.

