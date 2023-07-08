Vijay's 'Leo' & Kamal Haasan's 'KH233' break OTT rights records: Report

By Online Desk

Tamil cinema superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan have both recently broken records in the pre-release business for their upcoming films.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’ featuring Thalapathy Vijay received a huge sum of Rs 220 crores for its satellite, digital, and music rights, India Today reported. Its music is by Anirudh.

The report also claimed that Kamal Hasan’s 233rd project ‘KH233’ has garnered 125 crores for the sale of its digital rights to Netflix which is the highest for any Tamil film so far.

Kamal’s blockbuster film 'Vikram' (2022) had also set a benchmark as its satellite and digital rights were bought by Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 100 crore.

Director H Vinoth is teaming up with the Ulaganayagan for ‘KH233’. It will be produced by Kamal’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media.

On July 4, Kamal took to his social media and launched the first look poster of ‘KH233’. The motion poster features the silhouette of the actor holding a torch which is the symbol of his political party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’. Its ‘Rise to rule’ tagline has led to speculation that the film might have political undertones.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 29, 2024.

Actor Vijay’s ‘Leo’ first look was revealed on June 22 featuring him wielding a bloodied sledgehammer.

It is expected to be released in theatres worldwide on October 19.

Vijay's 'Master' and 'Varisu' were both sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 51.5 crore and Rs 60 crore respectively.

