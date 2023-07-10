Home Entertainment Tamil

Madras High Court quashes case against Dhanush for 2014 film poster showing him smoking

The Court held that the complaint did not constitute an offence under Section 5 of COTPA, 2003, which prohibits the promotion/use/consumption of cigarettes or any other tobacco products.

Published: 10th July 2023 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

VIP_Dhanush

Screengrab from the movie ' Velaiyilla Pattadhari'.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Monday quashed the criminal proceedings against film star Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth that was pending before a magistrate court in the city, for allegedly showing banners of the Tamil film Velaiyilla Pattadhari, carrying a picture of Dhanush prominently smoking a cigarette.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh allowed the petitions filed by Dhanush, Aiswarya and three others. Originally, on a private complaint filed by S Cyril Alexander, the proceedings were initiated against Dhanush and Aishwarya.

In his order, the judge said in the instant case, the only allegation that has been made in the complaint is that the advertisement banners of the movie were found to carry the picture of the lead actor prominently smoking a cigarette.

This act, per se, cannot be brought within the purview of Section 5 of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, production, supply and Distribution) Act (COPTA) since the display was not done by persons engaged in the production, supply or distribution of cigarettes or any other tobacco products, the judge said.

The person who is depicted as smoking a cigarette was not under any contract with the entity or the person engaged in the production, supply or distribution of cigarettes or any other tobacco products nor he was promoting their product, the judge added.

“Hence, this court cannot be swayed by emotions and popular beliefs and the court has to necessarily construe the provisions strictly and see if the facts of the case make out an offence. If the facts do not constitute an offence, the court cannot try to expand the scope of the provision by considering the adverse impact that a tobacco or tobacco product can have on society and particularly the younger generation,” the judge added.

“In the light of the above discussions, the continuation of the criminal proceedings against the accused persons will amount to an abuse of process of court, and hence, it requires the interference of this court,” the judge added and quashed the proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Dhanush Aishwarya Rajinikanth Velaiyilla Pattadhari Smoking
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp