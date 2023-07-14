Superstar Vijay to launch 'Thalapathy Vijay Institute' on July 15

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: South superstar Vijay is about to start the 'Thalapathy Vijay Institute' through his Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, a fan-club-turned-welfare-organisation from July 15, officials said on Friday.

In a bid to garner public support for actor Vijay, his fans club has officially announced the establishment of evening tuition centres for poor students in all Assembly constituencies across the state. Bussy Anand, general secretary of the fans club, in a statement, urged fans to pay tributes to former chief minister K Kamaraj, who was known for opening a large number of schools, on his birth anniversary (July 15).

He requested fans to provide educational aid such as notebooks and stationery items to underprivileged students.

A district functionary of the club from Delta districts told TNIE, “Although the announcement has been made about establishment of tuition centres, we are yet to receive specific details like recruitment process for teachers and eligibility criteria for students and whether it will be limited to government schools or include all schools.”

The functionary said that they have, at present, identified a location for running the tuition centre only at the district headquarters. They plan to expand to other constituencies after gaining experience and ironing out any issues.

Consequently, it is estimated that it will take at least a month to establish tuition centres in all constituencies. Other district functionaries shared similar sentiments. While they are eager to establish tuition centres, they are awaiting clarification regarding recurring expenses and other operational details.

According to sources, Vijay's initiative aimed at helping provide education to poor students. Officials added that the actor's social schemes were gaining currency by the day.

Earlier, in June, packed theatres, giant cake-cutting ceremonies and feeding of the poor in Madurai marked the 49th birthday celebrations of one of the most popular actors in the Tamil cinema industry.

Speculations around Vijay's foray into politics intensified days after he felicitated toppers of class 10 and 12 board exams from all the districts of Tamil Nadu.

His fans, who gathered in numbers at a private theatre in the Kalavasal area of Madurai, cut a 50 kg cake along with the theatre staff.

The cake was inscribed with a message saying, "Vijay will rule Tamil Nadu in 2026".

Earlier this month, Vijay attended an event at Chennai's RK Convention Centre where students, who ranked in the top-3 in class 10 and 12 boards, gathered. He distributed cash prizes, and certificates to them.

In a brief address at the event, the actor emphasised the importance of engaging in friendly discussions and urged caution in using social media platforms. He also emphasised the need to be vigilant as voters.

"In this age of information, a lot of the news that is in the public domain is fake. Do be fake news peddlers on social media," the actor said, urging students to also read books and be informed about luminaries such as Dr BR Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamarajar.

Earlier, the actor distributed free food to the poor and needy on May 28, World Hunger Day, across Tamil Nadu through his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, officials said.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, better known as Vijay or Thalapathy, is one of India's highest-paid actors in India and has appeared on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list seven times.

(With inputs from ANI)

