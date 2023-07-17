Keerthy Suresh’s next titled Kannivedi

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Keerthy Suresh, who is basking in the success of Maamannan, has announced her next. Titled Kannivedi, the film is helmed by debutant Ganesh Raj, an erstwhile assistant of filmmakers Ram and Hari.Director Ganesh describes Kannivedi as a ‘women-centric tech thriller’,

“The film features Keerthi Suresh as a media student who aspires to make it big as a journalist. She attempts to unravel a piece of news but gets trapped in something beyond her capacity. I am sure it will be a thriller loved by all.”

VJ Rakshan plays Keerthi’s friend in the film, which also stars Visaaranai-fame Ajay Ghosh and Namita Krishnamurthy. Bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu’s Dream Warrior Productions, the film was launched on Saturday in Chennai.

Kannivedi has cinematography by Taanaakkaran-fame Madhesh Manickam and Iraivan-fame JV Manikanda Balaji. “We are going on floors on July 22 and in the meantime, we are working on finalising the film’s composer and the rest of the cast,” Shares Ganesh.

