Home Entertainment Tamil

Keerthy Suresh’s next titled Kannivedi

Bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu’s Dream Warrior Productions, the film was launched on Saturday in Chennai.

Published: 17th July 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Keerthi Suresh at the launch.

Keerthi Suresh at the launch.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Keerthy Suresh, who is basking in the success of Maamannan, has announced her next. Titled Kannivedi, the film is helmed by debutant Ganesh Raj, an erstwhile assistant of filmmakers Ram and Hari.Director Ganesh describes Kannivedi as a ‘women-centric tech thriller’,

“The film features Keerthi Suresh as a media student who aspires to make it big as a journalist. She attempts to unravel a piece of news but gets trapped in something beyond her capacity. I am sure it will be a thriller loved by all.”

VJ Rakshan plays Keerthi’s friend in the film, which also stars Visaaranai-fame Ajay Ghosh and Namita Krishnamurthy. Bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu’s Dream Warrior Productions, the film was launched on Saturday in Chennai.

Kannivedi has cinematography by Taanaakkaran-fame Madhesh Manickam and Iraivan-fame JV Manikanda Balaji. “We are going on floors on July 22 and in the meantime, we are working on finalising the film’s composer and the rest of the cast,” Shares Ganesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keerthy Suresh Maamannan Kannivedi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp