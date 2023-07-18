Home Entertainment Tamil

'Maamannan' starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil to release digitally on Netflix

Exploring the themes of caste politics, reservation and social injustice, "Maamannan" follows the story of the titular character, played by Vadivelu, and his son Veera (Udhayanidhi Stalin).

Published: 18th July 2023 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin in 'Maamannan'.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's "Maamannan" will start streaming on Netflix from July 27, the platform announced on Tuesday.

Starring Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh, the Tamil political thriller released in theatres last month.

It is directed by Mari Selvaraj ("Karnan", "Pariyerum Perumal") with A R Rahman attached as music composer.

Netflix India shared the premiere date of "Maamannan" on its official Twitter page.

"VADIVELU, UDHAYANIDHI, FAHADH, KEERTHY, MARI SELVARAJ AND AR RAHMAN TOGETHER!! We're seeing stars. #Maamannan, coming to Netflix on the 27th of July!" the streamer tweeted.

The film is also produced by Stalin through his production banner Red Giant Movies.

