Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Maaveeran' mints big at box office 

Maaveeran, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer film, which was released on Friday, has collected over Rs 50 crore at the box office worldwide, the makers of the film announced on social media.

The film, directed by Madonne Ashwin in his sophomore directorial after Mandela, is backed by Shanthi Talkies. Maaveeran released in Telugu as Mahaveerudu.

A fantasy action drama, Maaveeran also stars Aditi Shankar, Myssin, Saritha, Yogi Babu, Monisha Blessy, and Sunil, among others. Actor Vijay Sethupathi lent his voice for a prominent part of the film’s plot.

The film is set against the backdrop of Chennai where Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of cartoonist Sathya. As a freak accident results in him hearing a voice, Sathya now enjoys a superpower that predicts the near future. Mysskin plays the role of a politician.

With cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna, Maaveeran has music by Bharath Shankar and editing by Philomin Raj.

