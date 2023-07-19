Home Entertainment Tamil

Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Maaveeran' mints big at box office 

The film, directed by Madonne Ashwin in his sophomore directorial after Mandela, is backed by Shanthi Talkies. Actor Vijay Sethupathi lent his voice for a prominent part of the film’s plot.

Published: 19th July 2023 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Maaveeran' starring Sivakarthikeyan.

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'Maaveeran' starring Sivakarthikeyan.

By Express News Service

Maaveeran, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer film, which was released on Friday, has collected over Rs 50 crore at the box office worldwide, the makers of the film announced on social media.

The film, directed by Madonne Ashwin in his sophomore directorial after Mandela, is backed by Shanthi Talkies. Maaveeran released in Telugu as Mahaveerudu.

A fantasy action drama, Maaveeran also stars Aditi Shankar, Myssin, Saritha, Yogi Babu, Monisha Blessy, and Sunil, among others. Actor Vijay Sethupathi lent his voice for a prominent part of the film’s plot.

The film is set against the backdrop of Chennai where Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of cartoonist Sathya. As a freak accident results in him hearing a voice, Sathya now enjoys a superpower that predicts the near future. Mysskin plays the role of a politician.

With cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna, Maaveeran has music by Bharath Shankar and editing by Philomin Raj.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sivakarthikeyan Maaveeran box office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp