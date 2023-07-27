‘Love  is an emotional roller coaster’

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

Actor Bharath rose to fame with the 2004 romantic drama film Kadhal. Almost two decades later, he is all set for the release of his 50th film, Love on July 28, directed by debutant RP Bala. According to the director, although both films have titles with similar meanings, the upcoming film will show Bharath in a new light, contrary to the former.

“In Kadhal, the story revolved around an innocent youngster who is hopelessly in love with a girl. On the other hand, Love talks about a relationship between a married couple. Both films show love in different phases of an individual’s life, and I think it is an interesting coincidence that Bharath has starred in both films,” says Bala.

About how this project took off, Bala says that he had been following up with Bharath for two years. The director had initially suggested a couple of other stories but that did not materialise. Later, he pitched the remake of the Malayalam film Love, and Bharath was very excited about the scope of his performance in

the film.

While the Malayalam original, starring Shine Tom Chacko and Rajisha Vijayan, was shot during lockdown and predominantly in indoor spaces, the Tamil remake did not have any restrictions as it was shot last year in Chennai. Hence, the makers have also shot some outdoor sequences. “To cater to the sensibilities and preferences of Tamil audiences, I have made a few changes to the script, elaborated the climax sequence, and there’s also a song in the film,” Bala says, adding that it is a film that will be relatable to audiences across generations.

“Love reflects on the problems that arise when there is a lack of understanding between married couples. There are a lot of suspense elements in the film. Both Bharath and Vani have given their best and worked hard for the fight sequences. Love will be an emotional rollercoaster ride,” Bala adds.

Apart from directing, Bala is also producing the film under his banner RP Films. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer PG Muthiah, editor Ajay Manoj and music composer Ronnie Raphael. Apart from Bharath and Vani Bhojan in the lead, the cast of Love also includes Vivek Prasanna, Radha Ravi, Danial Annie Pope, Swayam Siddha, and Adams.

