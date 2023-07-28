'Captain Miller' teaser released on Dhanush's 40th birthday, film to come out in December 

By PTI

MUMBAI: The team of Dhanush-starrer "Captain Miller" on Friday unveiled the film's teaser on the occasion of the actor's 40th birthday.

The Tamil film, which will be released on December 15, is directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The studio posted the official teaser on its social media handles.

"Respect is Freedom! Here is the much awaited #CaptainMillerTeaser. December 15th 2023 in theatres," read the tweet by Sathya Jyothi Films.

Dhanush, the two-time National Award-winning actor, also shared the teaser on Twitter.

"'Captain Miller' teaser," he wrote in the caption.

Described as a period-action adventure movie, the film features Dhanush in the titular role of Miller aka Analeesan.

The rest of the cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, John Kokken and Edward Sonnenblick of "RRR" fame.

Dhanush made his Hollywood debut last year with "The Gray Man", directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo.

In India, his last big screen release was the Tamil film "Vaathi".

Besides "Captain Miller", the actor will be next seen in the Hindi film "Tere Ishk Mein", which reunites him with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

ALSO READ | Residents denied entry into government land near 'Captain Miller' film set

