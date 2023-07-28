Home Entertainment Tamil

Netflix announces new documentary series on Veerappan

It is to be noted that Veerappan’s capture was one of  India’s longest and costliest manhunt.

Published: 28th July 2023 08:35 AM

Veerappan (File photo)

By Express News Service

On Thursday, Netflix released the teaser of its upcoming biographical true-crime docu-series, The Hunt For Veerappan, which will be about the infamous bandit Veerappan, who operated in the forests of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The show is set to premiere on August 4.

“A husband, father, leader and wanted criminal. While the image of the man with a handlebar moustache and gaunt cheekbones is well-known, there are many other aspects of Veerappan’s life that have remained hidden in the dark forests of South India. The docu-series unveils this saga with accounts from those closest to him,” reads the synopsis of the show.

The Hunt For Veerappan is directed by first-time documentary filmmaker Selvamani Selvaraj, with the series backed by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan of Awedacious Originals.

It is to be noted that Veerappan’s capture was one of  India’s longest and costliest manhunts. The upcoming series will delve into the unseen facets of this hunt, along with firsthand accounts of those who were in close proximity to the bandit. The series will be of four parts and available in Tamil, English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Veerappan Documentary series

