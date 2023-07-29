Sanjay Dutt is Antony Das in Vijay's Leo; First look glimpse out

By Express News Service

Marking the occasion of actor Sanjay Dutt's birthday, the makers of Leo released a glimpse of his character Antony Das.

The video glimpse shows Sanjay Dutt in a salt-and-pepper look and decked up in a leather jacket. He is seen smoking a cigar while on a phone call.

Meanwhile, we recently reported that the film's shooting has been wrapped up. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Vijay in the lead role. It is to be noted that Leo marks Vijay and Lokesh's second collaboration after Master. The makers of Leo are yet to announce whether the film is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which already consists of Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film boasts a huge star cast, which includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Malayalam actors Mathew Thomas, Babu Antony, and Santhi Priya are part of it. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 19.

