'Vera Maari Office': A laid back comedy about layoffs

The series is produced by The Great Indian Company and Kanaa Productions.

Created and produced by Shivakanth, the series is directed by Chidambaram Manivannan, who previously helmed YouTube original shows such as Vallamai Thaarayo and Emergency. 

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

Aha Tamil released the first look poster of its upcoming original daily series, titled Vera Maari Office. Created and produced by Shivakanth, the series is directed by Chidambaram Manivannan, who previously helmed YouTube original shows such as Vallamai Thaarayo and Emergency. 

Chidambaram reveals that his third directorial, written by Sathya and Saravana is based on the recent spurt of layoffs that have been happening all around the world. “A lot of layoffs are taking place at the moment under the pretext of downsizing a company. Many companies are firing experienced employees because they are not able to afford the pay they rightfully deserve,” he says, adding, “In Vera Maari Office, a bunch of employees who work in a fictitious product-based company like Amazon or Flipkart are laid-off because they have 4-5 years of experience.”

While layoffs are indeed a serious problem, Chidambaram shares that Vera Maari Office will be a light-hearted take on the issue, and the first season will run for 50 episodes. “The series is an Indianised situational-comedy (sit-com), that will have equal parts drama, romance, and comedy. Of course, as the title suggests, most of the story will happen inside the office,” explains Chidambaram.

The series is produced by The Great Indian Company and Kanaa Productions. “We initially titled the series The Great Indian Company after our production company. Then, we realised that the title may not be relatable to all. At the same time, we observed that the term ‘Vera Maari’ was gaining popularity. So, we went with Vera Maari Office,” Chidambaram says. 

Vera Maari Office features a number of actors including RJ Vijay, Janani Ashokkumar, Soundariya Nanjundan, Lavanya, Vishnu Vijay, VJ Paarvathy, Kannadhasan, VJ Pappu, Syama Harini, and Vikkals-fame Vikram, among others. “I chose to go with influencers, YouTubers, Stand-up comedians, and Radio Jockeys because I felt that their individual popularity and fan base would make it easy for the series to gain more traction.

In fact, among the 12 leads in the series, we only have Kannadhasan making his acting debut,” says Chidambaram. Speaking about the character arcs of the actors, the director reveals, “Stories of individual characters and their lives will not pan out in the series. Vera Maari Office will fully focus on the happenings inside the office.” 

The makers have already completed shooting for two episodes of Vera Maari Office. “We have rented three floors of the old Vikatan office and have built an office set up in the building. Our next schedule is set to begin on June 2, and we have planned to complete 15 episodes within this schedule,” says the director.

With cinematography by Sathyaa, Vera Maari Office has Vasu Dhevan as the art director, Saran Raghavan as the music composer, and Siddhartha Ravindranaath as the editor. While the makers are yet to announce a release date for Vera Maari Office, Chidambaram says that the makers are planning for a release at the end of July.

