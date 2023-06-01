WATCH | Trailer of Tamil-Telugu bilingual film 'Vimanam' is here 

By Express News Service

The trailer of Vimanam, the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, was released by the makers on social media on Thursday. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 9.

The trailer introduces Samuthirakani as a doting father of an intelligent son who has a fascination for airplanes. A physically-challenged father, who spends most of his time wishing good for his son, Samuthirakani goes to all lengths to fulfill his son's desire, to travel by air.

Unable to afford air ticket, the father pulls up all his efforts to afford it. The trailer promises Vimanam to be an emotional family drama that will highlight the bond of father and son.

Directed by Siva Prasad Yanala, the film is produced by Kiran Korrapati and Zee Studios. Besides Samuthirakani, the film also stars Master Dhruvan, Meera Jasmine, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Dhanraj, among others.

The technical crew consists of Charan Arjun scoring the music and cinematography by Vivek Kalepu. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

