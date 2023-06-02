'Ponniyin Selvan II' premieres on Prime Video on Mani Ratnam's birthday 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform Prime Video has announced the digital premiere of the period drama "Ponniyin Selvan II" on director Mani Ratnam's 67th birthday on Friday.

The second part of the period epic feature film hit the screens on April 28 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

On Prime Video, the film will be streaming from Friday in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular 1955 Tamil novels of the same name, 'Ponniyin Selvan II' stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among others.

step into the world of grandeur and intrigue as this epic saga continues! #PS2onPrime, watch now

Available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalamhttps://t.co/6lYhjbXDZJ pic.twitter.com/DTUFwPQRky — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 1, 2023

The lavishly mounted film chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Through our unique partnerships, and collaborations with top-notch creators and stalwarts of the industry, we're able to offer our customers the best content across genres and in multiple languages.

The phenomenal customer response to PS-I, and the new benchmarks that Ponniyin Selvan: II has set at the global box office, further bolsters our confidence that the sequel will be enjoyed, and loved by audiences across the world," Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, Prime Video India, said in a statement.

Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories around the world will be able to stream "Ponniyin Selvan II".

The first part of the film, co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, is also available on the streaming platform.

