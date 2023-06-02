Udhayanidhi Stalin announces tentative release date for his latest movie 'Maamannan'

By Express News Service

During the grand Maamannan Live Concert, held on Thursday at Nehru Indoor Stadium, actor and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin revealed the tentative release date.

He said the team is planning to release the film on June 29. He also noted that the dubbing is underway and Mari has planned to shoot a small portion.

Maamannan is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu in prominent roles.

It is Mari Selvaraj's third directorial venture after Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. Notably, it will mark Udhayanidhi's final film as an actor before he takes up a full-fledged political career.

The film is backed by Udhayanidhi's Red Giant movies. The technical crew includes cinematographer Theni Eswar, editor Selva, lyricist Yugabharathi, and dance choreographer Sandy.

