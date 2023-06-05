Actor Vikram Prabhu on next 'Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku'

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Vikram Prabhu’s upcoming film Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku is all set to hit theatres on June 23. Written and directed by Karrthik Adwait, the film also stars Vani Bhojan, and marks the Tamil debut of Kannada actor Dhananjaya.

Revealing that the film is an action thriller, director Karrthik says, “Vikram Prabhu plays the role of a common man who faces some problems. His role has a particular characterisation that plays a part in how he tackles the issues.”

Speaking about the significance of the title, Karrthik, who is also backing Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku under his Karthik Movie House banner, says, “It is a famous line from one of Bharathiyar’s poems. I am honoured to have Mahakavi’s lines as my title. We have adapted these lines to suit our film’s story. The title conveys the film’s essence, something the audience will understand once they watch the film.”

Asserting that Vikram Prabhu was his first choice for the lead role, right after the scripting was done, Karrthik says, “The protagonist is a character that required versatility, and Vikram Prabhu definitely fit the requirement. Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku is not just another commercial film in which anybody can play the lead. Vikram Prabhu took efforts to understand that character, and it is a role that is unlike anything he has done so far.”

The characterisation of a hero is only good as the villain, and Karrthik shares that Dhananjaya’s presence elevates the film.

“To make a hero a hero, we need a strong villain. Dhananjaya’s character is not the cliched antagonist that we repeatedly see in films. His character is so strong that it helps establish the strength of Vikram Prabhu’s character,” says Karrthik, adding, “Similarly, Vani Bhojan’s character is not just another love interest of the hero. She has a very intense role in Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku and will be seen throughout the film.”

Although the film entered the post-production phase in August 2022, the film took a long time to get ready for release. “The post-production stage took time because we wanted to execute what we visualised perfectly. The film is one-of-a-kind and we wanted it to be flawless by all means. Once the film is out, there will be a better understanding of why we required time in the post-production stage.”

Meanwhile, on the production front, Karrthik Adwait is awaiting the release of his sophomore production Rathamum Sadhaiyum, directed by Harendhar Balachandar, and starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead.

On the other hand, director Karrthik is raring to make his Kannada debut with his upcoming feature starring Shivarajkumar in the lead. Just like Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku, this project is also billed to be an action thriller.

Sridhar has handled the cinematography for Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku, which will have music by Sagar, and editing by CS Prem Kumar.

