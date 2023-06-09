Kamal Haasan cult classic 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' gets a re-release date

By Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that Kamal Haasan's 2006 neo-noir crime thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu​ is set to be re-released in theatres. On Friday, the makers announced that the remastered version is set to hit theatres on June 23.

Directed by Gautham Menon, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu was a massive hit at the time of its release. The film's cast also includes Jyotika, Daniel Balaji, Kamalini Mukherjee and Prakash Raj.

The film traces the journey of an honest cop investigating a series of murders. With music by Harris Jayaraj and cinematography by Ravi Varman, the film was produced by Seventh Channel Communications.

A much-loved cop film, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu attained a cult status over the years. It may be noted that a sequel to the film is being planned by Gautham and Kamal.

The filmmaker is currently working on a script along with writer Jeyamohan. However, there have been no other updates on the sequel.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Earlier, we reported that Kamal Haasan's 2006 neo-noir crime thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu​ is set to be re-released in theatres. On Friday, the makers announced that the remastered version is set to hit theatres on June 23. Directed by Gautham Menon, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu was a massive hit at the time of its release. The film's cast also includes Jyotika, Daniel Balaji, Kamalini Mukherjee and Prakash Raj. The film traces the journey of an honest cop investigating a series of murders. With music by Harris Jayaraj and cinematography by Ravi Varman, the film was produced by Seventh Channel Communications. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A much-loved cop film, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu attained a cult status over the years. It may be noted that a sequel to the film is being planned by Gautham and Kamal. The filmmaker is currently working on a script along with writer Jeyamohan. However, there have been no other updates on the sequel. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)