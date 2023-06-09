Home Entertainment Tamil

Kamal Haasan cult classic 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' gets a re-release date

Directed by Gautham Menon, Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu was a massive hit at the time of its release. The film's cast also includes Jyotika, Daniel Balaji, Kamalini Mukherjee and Prakash Raj. 

Published: 09th June 2023 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Kamal Haasan's 2006 neo-noir crime thriller 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu'.

A still from Kamal Haasan's 2006 neo-noir crime thriller 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu'. (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that Kamal Haasan's 2006 neo-noir crime thriller Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu​ is set to be re-released in theatres. On Friday, the makers announced that the remastered version is set to hit theatres on June 23. 

Directed by Gautham Menon, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu was a massive hit at the time of its release. The film's cast also includes Jyotika, Daniel Balaji, Kamalini Mukherjee and Prakash Raj. 

The film traces the journey of an honest cop investigating a series of murders. With music by Harris Jayaraj and cinematography by Ravi Varman, the film was produced by Seventh Channel Communications. 

A much-loved cop film, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu attained a cult status over the years. It may be noted that a sequel to the film is being planned by Gautham and Kamal.

The filmmaker is currently working on a script along with writer Jeyamohan. However, there have been no other updates on the sequel.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu Kamal Haasan Gautham Menon Prakash Raj Ravi Varman Jyotika
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp