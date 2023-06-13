AR Rahman's daughter Khatija to debut as composer with Halitha Shameem's 'MinMini'

By Express News Service

We had previously announced that director Halitha Shameem is working on her directorial feature Minmini. The filmmaker took to social media on Monday to announce that she will collaborate with musician Khatija Rahman for the film.

Khatija will be making her composing debut with the upcoming film. She is music maestro AR Rahman's daughter. She is also a singer.

Taking to Twitter, Halitha wrote, "So happy to be working with this exceptional talent, Khatija Rahman for #MinMini. The euphonious singer is a brilliant music composer too. Some great music underway!"

Khatija also took to her Twitter account to share, "Thank you so much for having me on board for “Minmini” and for your kindness, trust, and support. It’s been a journey growing with the film & working with you.”

Thank you so much for having me on board for “Minmini” and for your kindness, trust and support. It’s been a journey growing with the film & working with you @halithashameem @Muralikris1001 @manojdft @_estheranil_ @gauravkaalai @pravin10kishore @raymondcrasta pic.twitter.com/8G9Dvhha6G — Khatija Rahman (@RahmanKhatija) June 12, 2023

The shoot for Minmini has been completed. It was shot across seven years and features a bunch of child artists from Halitha's debut film Poovarasam Peepe. Esther Anil, Gaurav Kalai, and Pravin Kishore are the lead characters.

Minmini is expected to be a coming-of-age film that follows two youngsters who carry survivors’ guilt.

Khatija is the eldest daughter of Rahman and Saira Banu. The couple also shares daughter Raheema and son AR Ameen.

Khatija made her singing debut with the song "Puthiya Manidha" from superstar Rajinikanth's 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran". In Hindi, she sang "Rock a Bye Baby" from the 2021 Kriti Sanon-starrer "Mimi" in Hindi.

Her latest song is "Chinnanjiru Nilave" from Mani Ratnam's blockbuster epic "Ponniyin Selvan: 2".

Halitha's last directorial venture was "Loners", a segment from the 2022 Tamil anthology series "Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa".

(With Online Desk inputs)

