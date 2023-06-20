Bromance in the hamlet

Rinku Gupta By

Express News Service

While filming for debut director Raja Gurusamy’s Kaadapuraa Kalaikuzhu, actor Kaali Venkat had to travel to Kallakurichi. From there the unit set out for the shoot location in a small village called Eduthavainatham. Kaali goes on to recall the fond memories he had at the spot. “The village people were very warm, welcoming and supportive. Whenever we had long shoots that extended to night, the panchayat head and the villagers invited us all to stay in their homes as it was too late to head back to Kallakurichi. Their hospitable nature, inherent simplicity and warmth are something I’ll always remember.”

Shooting in the village was a pleasant experience for yet another reason. “The hamlet is surrounded by beautiful hills. So we got to experience different kinds of weather, from sunny days to cool nights and rains in between. After wrapping the shoot for the day, once we climbed up a hill and saw a breathtaking waterfall there. The surroundings were so relaxing that it felt like spending time at a hill station.”

Acting with his close friend and co-star

Munishkanth was another memorable experience for Kaali. “ Apart from being his friend, I’m also Munishkanth’s biggest fan and I enjoy watching him perform. But that also means that it is very difficult to shoot with him. I just can’t control my laughter with him around. For a particular song shoot, I kept breaking into laughter seeing his get-up. After several retakes, director Gurusamy had no choice but to come and request me to somehow complete the scenes without laughing.”

However, director Gurusamy was impressed with the duo’s onscreen chemistry. “While watching the film in the editing table, he observed a unique sync and chemistry between us and he shared that he enjoyed it as a fan.”

Actor Muniskanth decided to go on a diet during the one-month shoot. “He turned vegetarian for a month and followed a fitness plan. So, every day we used to wear our walking shoes, do some exercises after the shoot, and walk back to Kallakuruchi,” shares Kaali.

The daily 2-hour walk turned out to be the most enjoyable experience for them. “En route, we met people and chatted with them, some would get down from their bikes and click selfies. It was a very relaxing stroll, we both enjoyed our daily interactions with the public. After one month of dieting, Munishkanth threw a huge non-veg feast for our entire unit in the village. Though I have shot for multiple rural films, this shoot will always be special to me.”

While filming for debut director Raja Gurusamy’s Kaadapuraa Kalaikuzhu, actor Kaali Venkat had to travel to Kallakurichi. From there the unit set out for the shoot location in a small village called Eduthavainatham. Kaali goes on to recall the fond memories he had at the spot. “The village people were very warm, welcoming and supportive. Whenever we had long shoots that extended to night, the panchayat head and the villagers invited us all to stay in their homes as it was too late to head back to Kallakurichi. Their hospitable nature, inherent simplicity and warmth are something I’ll always remember.” Shooting in the village was a pleasant experience for yet another reason. “The hamlet is surrounded by beautiful hills. So we got to experience different kinds of weather, from sunny days to cool nights and rains in between. After wrapping the shoot for the day, once we climbed up a hill and saw a breathtaking waterfall there. The surroundings were so relaxing that it felt like spending time at a hill station.” Acting with his close friend and co-star Munishkanth was another memorable experience for Kaali. “ Apart from being his friend, I’m also Munishkanth’s biggest fan and I enjoy watching him perform. But that also means that it is very difficult to shoot with him. I just can’t control my laughter with him around. For a particular song shoot, I kept breaking into laughter seeing his get-up. After several retakes, director Gurusamy had no choice but to come and request me to somehow complete the scenes without laughing.” googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); However, director Gurusamy was impressed with the duo’s onscreen chemistry. “While watching the film in the editing table, he observed a unique sync and chemistry between us and he shared that he enjoyed it as a fan.” Actor Muniskanth decided to go on a diet during the one-month shoot. “He turned vegetarian for a month and followed a fitness plan. So, every day we used to wear our walking shoes, do some exercises after the shoot, and walk back to Kallakuruchi,” shares Kaali. The daily 2-hour walk turned out to be the most enjoyable experience for them. “En route, we met people and chatted with them, some would get down from their bikes and click selfies. It was a very relaxing stroll, we both enjoyed our daily interactions with the public. After one month of dieting, Munishkanth threw a huge non-veg feast for our entire unit in the village. Though I have shot for multiple rural films, this shoot will always be special to me.”