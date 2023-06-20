Tamil action drama 'Kazhuvethi Moorkkan' to stream on Prime Video 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sy Gautham Raj's Tamil action-drama "Kazhuvethi Moorkkan" will be available for streaming on Prime Video from June 23.

The film, featuring Arulnithi, Dushara, Santhosh Prathap and Munishkanth, had made its debut in theatres across the country in May.

In a press release, Prime Video said "Kazhuvethi Moorkkan" adeptly encapsulates the beautiful story of friendship, and how two friends not only stand the test of time, but also the divisive schemes of a local politician with lofty ambitions.

witness this unforeseen tale of trust and betrayal as friendships are put to test!#KazhuvethiMoorkanOnPrime, June 23 pic.twitter.com/ly4hnfYJGx — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 20, 2023

Set in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, the film follows childhood best friends with polar opposite personalities -- Moorkkan (Arulnithi Tamilarasu) and Bhoominathan (Santhosh Prathap), read the official description.

They are no strangers to the caste divide still prevalent in their village, however, they refuse to let anything come between their friendship.

"Kazhuvethi Moorkkan" is produced by Ambeth Kumar.

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sy Gautham Raj's Tamil action-drama "Kazhuvethi Moorkkan" will be available for streaming on Prime Video from June 23. The film, featuring Arulnithi, Dushara, Santhosh Prathap and Munishkanth, had made its debut in theatres across the country in May. In a press release, Prime Video said "Kazhuvethi Moorkkan" adeptly encapsulates the beautiful story of friendship, and how two friends not only stand the test of time, but also the divisive schemes of a local politician with lofty ambitions. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); witness this unforeseen tale of trust and betrayal as friendships are put to test!#KazhuvethiMoorkanOnPrime, June 23 pic.twitter.com/ly4hnfYJGx — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 20, 2023 Set in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu, the film follows childhood best friends with polar opposite personalities -- Moorkkan (Arulnithi Tamilarasu) and Bhoominathan (Santhosh Prathap), read the official description. They are no strangers to the caste divide still prevalent in their village, however, they refuse to let anything come between their friendship. "Kazhuvethi Moorkkan" is produced by Ambeth Kumar.