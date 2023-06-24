Hiphop Tamizha Adhi starrer 'Veeran' to stream on Prime Video from June 30 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tamil superhero film 'Veeran' will make its OTT debut on Prime Video on June 30, the streamer announced Saturday.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, one-half of the popular music duo Hiphop Tamizha, plays the lead role in the fantasy-action movie, directed by Ark Saravanan and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

The film was released in theatres earlier this month.

The story is about a young boy from Veeranur village, Kumara, who is one day struck by lightning that puts him in a coma.

"Seeking better treatment for Kumara, his father decides to send him abroad. But years later, upon his return, Kumara realizes that he has gained superpowers which he must now hone to protect his village from an evil corporation and their menacing technology that could endanger innocent lives," the official plotline read.

Saravanan said 'Veeran' is a family entertainer that gives Tamil cinema its first superhero from rural Tamil Nadu.

"With elements of fantasy, action, drama, and comedy, the film also touches upon the fine line between superstition and faith, making it a very intriguing and entertaining watch for audiences of all ages," he said in a statement.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi said he always aspired to play a superhero in a movie, a wish that finally came true with 'Veeran'.

"When I read the story and script, delving further into the character, I was convinced that Veeran is the superhero I was always meant to play."

"I cannot wait for my fans and audiences across the globe to watch and enjoy the film, when it premieres on Prime Video," he added.

'Veeran' also features Chella, Munishkanth, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, Kaali Venkat, and Sassi Selvaraj in pivotal roles.

MUMBAI: Tamil superhero film 'Veeran' will make its OTT debut on Prime Video on June 30, the streamer announced Saturday. Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, one-half of the popular music duo Hiphop Tamizha, plays the lead role in the fantasy-action movie, directed by Ark Saravanan and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The film was released in theatres earlier this month.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The story is about a young boy from Veeranur village, Kumara, who is one day struck by lightning that puts him in a coma. "Seeking better treatment for Kumara, his father decides to send him abroad. But years later, upon his return, Kumara realizes that he has gained superpowers which he must now hone to protect his village from an evil corporation and their menacing technology that could endanger innocent lives," the official plotline read. Saravanan said 'Veeran' is a family entertainer that gives Tamil cinema its first superhero from rural Tamil Nadu. "With elements of fantasy, action, drama, and comedy, the film also touches upon the fine line between superstition and faith, making it a very intriguing and entertaining watch for audiences of all ages," he said in a statement. Hiphop Tamizha Adhi said he always aspired to play a superhero in a movie, a wish that finally came true with 'Veeran'. "When I read the story and script, delving further into the character, I was convinced that Veeran is the superhero I was always meant to play." "I cannot wait for my fans and audiences across the globe to watch and enjoy the film, when it premieres on Prime Video," he added. 'Veeran' also features Chella, Munishkanth, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, Kaali Venkat, and Sassi Selvaraj in pivotal roles.