Yogi Babu’s next to be directed by Kannada composer Suraag

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Yogi Babu, who was last seen in Kasethan Kadavulada, has signed his next as a lead and the project will be helmed by Kannada composer Suraag, who has composed for films like Shivarjuna and Athiratha. The film is currently being shot in Tamil and will be dubbed in other languages.

Apart from composing for films, Suraag has worked under Upendra as an associate director in Uppi 2. Notably, the young talent is the son of popular Kannada music composer, actor and filmmaker Sadhu Kokila.

The shooting of the comical thriller has begun and he has completed a schedule. About roping in Yogi Babu for his directorial debut, Suraag shares, “Yogi Sir and I have been in talks for almost a year, and things have finally fallen into place. I have completed a 10-day shoot and the next schedule will begin soon.”

Also starring Kannada actors Umashree and Avinash, the film has music by Sandhu Kokila. The project produced under Suraag’s home banner, Loop Entertainment, will have two more lead actors from other South Indian languages joining Yogi Babu.

