First look of Dhanush's Captain Miller out 

Published: 30th June 2023 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

First look poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller.

By Express News Service

The first look poster of Captain Miller, the upcoming Tamil film starring Dhanush in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Friday.

The poster shows a side profile of Dhanush, holding a military-style gun, as he standing in what looks like a battleground. 

Directed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky and Saani Kayidham-fame, the film is backed by the Sathya Jyothi Films banner and has music scored by GV Prakash Kumar. Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Shivarajkumar and Priyanka Mohan in prominent roles. Sundeep Kishan, Nivedhithaa Sathish and John Kokken are also part of the cast of Captain Miller.

The film is billed as an action-adventure drama set in the pre-Independence era. Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer, with Naagooran handling the edits.

