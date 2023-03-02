WATCH | 'Kondraal Paavam' trailer is here

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

The makers of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Santhosh Pratap-starrer Kondraal Paavam released the film's trailer on Wednesday. The trailer shows a daring Varalaxmi plotting to kill Santosh Pratap with her mother and father.

Directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, who will be marking his Tamil debut, Kondraal Paavam is the remake of the director's 2018 Kannada film Aa Karaala Ratri, which is based on a play by the same name.

Previously, Aa Karaala Ratri was remade in Telugu as Anaganaga O Athidhi, and had a direct OTT release on Aha Telugu.

Produced by Pratap Krishna and Manoj Kumar of Einfach Studios and co-produced by Dayal Padmanabhan of D Pictures, Kondraal Paavam will be a crime thriller that will be set against the backdrop of a lonely house in Dharmapuri.

The film also stars Eswari Rao, Charle, Manobala, Jaya Kumar, Meesai Rajendran, Subramaniam Siva, Imran, Sendrayan, TSR Srinivasan, Yazar, Kavitha Bharathi, Thangadurai, and Kalyani Mahadhavi. Sam CS is composing the music for Kondraal Paavam, which has cinematography by R Chezhiyan.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

