AR Murugadoss's 'August 16, 1947' to release on April 7 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, best known for helming Tamil and Hindi film "Ghajini" and Akshay Kumar-led "Holiday", said his upcoming home production feature "August 16, 1947" is set to arrive in theatres on April 7.

In a media statement, the makers unveiled the new poster of the Independence epic and shared the release date.

Billed as an untold story of India's freedom struggle, the Tamil movie narrates the tale of an erstwhile village where one brave man battles evil British forces for love during the cusp of Indian independence.

Directed by NS Ponkumar, the film stars Gautham Karthik, Revathy, and Pugazh among others.

"August 16, 1947" is produced by Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary, co-produced by Aditya Joshi.

It will arrive in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and English.

MUMBAI: Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, best known for helming Tamil and Hindi film "Ghajini" and Akshay Kumar-led "Holiday", said his upcoming home production feature "August 16, 1947" is set to arrive in theatres on April 7. In a media statement, the makers unveiled the new poster of the Independence epic and shared the release date. Billed as an untold story of India's freedom struggle, the Tamil movie narrates the tale of an erstwhile village where one brave man battles evil British forces for love during the cusp of Indian independence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Directed by NS Ponkumar, the film stars Gautham Karthik, Revathy, and Pugazh among others. "August 16, 1947" is produced by Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary, co-produced by Aditya Joshi. It will arrive in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and English.