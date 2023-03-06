Pa Ranjith and Arya back with 'Sarpatta Round 2'

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

In an unexpected development, the makers of Sarpatta Parambarai on Monday announced that the film's sequel is on the cards. It is titled Sarpatta Round 2.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai was a period sports film that was released directly on the Prime Video OTT platform in 2021.

Taking to his social media handle, Arya shared a poster featuring the title logo of Sarpatta Round 2 above the image of the actor in a ring robe. He also hinted that the second part of the film is coming soon.

Jatin Sethi of Naad Sstudios will be backing the upcoming sequel. In a statement, he said, "I was blown away by Sarpatta Parambarai. Sarpatta Round 2 warrants a big screen experience.”

Noting that he was overwhelmed by the feedback he received for the first instalment, Ranjith said, " I am sure the fans of the series will be in for a treat as they’ll get to see the sequel in cinemas."

Meanwhile, Arya said asserted that Sarpatta Parambarai is a landmark film in his filmography. "I was ﬂooded with love from viewers all over the world. For the sequel, I can’t wait to see how the fans will react to the film in the cinema halls," he added.

It may be noted that Sarpatta Round 2 will go on ﬂoors soon and an announcement regarding the rest of the cast members will be made soon.

The first instalment revolved around a clash between two boxing clans Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. Set in North Chennai, the film reflects on the legacy of boxing culture and its politics.

Meanwhile, Ranjith is currently working on a period drama titled Thangalaan, starring Vikram. Arya, on the other hand, has M Muthaiah's Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam and the Prime video series The Village.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

