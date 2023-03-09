Home Entertainment Tamil

Hansika’s women-centric thriller is titled 'Man'

Even in an imaginary situation, we know this is how it will go.

Published: 09th March 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Hansika Motwani's next project titled 'Man.'

Poster of Hansika Motwani's next project titled 'Man.'

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

It was previously announced that Hansika Motwani will next be playing the lead in a women-centric thriller, with Kalabha Kadhalan-fame Igore helming the project. Now, the makers have confirmed that the film is titled Man. With Aari Arjunan playing the antagonist, the film has music by Ghibran, screenplay by Sharanya Bhagyaraj and dialogues by Pon Parthiban.

When asked about the reasoning behind the title, director Igore says, “The title is not ‘The’ Man, it is Man, we are not pointing at any one individual or even the gender for that matter, but the idea of manhood and the toxicity that pervades the society in its name.” 

This might make one think that the film is tackling issues like sexual harassment but the filmmaker is quick to squash such speculations. “The film does not tackle harassment or crimes against women but rather the idea of misogyny ingrained in our society.

The character played by Hansika is your average girl, she is not even a staunch feminist because every woman, irrespective of their ideological stance is facing misogyny.” To further elucidate his point, he paints us a picture of an average household. He says, “In the morning when a house gets milk and newspaper delivered, the child gets the milk and gives it to the mother while the newspaper is handed over to the father.

Even in an imaginary situation, we know this is how it will go. That is the kind of casual sexism ingrained in our society that we tried addressing in our film.” The director signs off by revealing that they still have one more song to film before starting work on post-production. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hansika Motwani women-centric thriller Man
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp