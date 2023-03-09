Hansika’s women-centric thriller is titled 'Man'

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

It was previously announced that Hansika Motwani will next be playing the lead in a women-centric thriller, with Kalabha Kadhalan-fame Igore helming the project. Now, the makers have confirmed that the film is titled Man. With Aari Arjunan playing the antagonist, the film has music by Ghibran, screenplay by Sharanya Bhagyaraj and dialogues by Pon Parthiban.

When asked about the reasoning behind the title, director Igore says, “The title is not ‘The’ Man, it is Man, we are not pointing at any one individual or even the gender for that matter, but the idea of manhood and the toxicity that pervades the society in its name.”

This might make one think that the film is tackling issues like sexual harassment but the filmmaker is quick to squash such speculations. “The film does not tackle harassment or crimes against women but rather the idea of misogyny ingrained in our society.

The character played by Hansika is your average girl, she is not even a staunch feminist because every woman, irrespective of their ideological stance is facing misogyny.” To further elucidate his point, he paints us a picture of an average household. He says, “In the morning when a house gets milk and newspaper delivered, the child gets the milk and gives it to the mother while the newspaper is handed over to the father.

Even in an imaginary situation, we know this is how it will go. That is the kind of casual sexism ingrained in our society that we tried addressing in our film.” The director signs off by revealing that they still have one more song to film before starting work on post-production.

