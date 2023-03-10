Home Entertainment Tamil

Soori and Anna Ben to headline 'Kottukkaali'

The first look poster which was released by the makers on Friday had the film's title along with roosters.

Published: 10th March 2023

Soori and Anna Ben

Soori and Anna Ben (Photos | Soori/Anna Ben Facebook)

By Express News Service

Anna Ben and Soori are all set to headline Koozhangal fame director PS Vinothraj's next titled Kottukkaali. The film is backed by actor Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions. The first look poster of the film was released by the makers on Friday. 

The first look poster had the film's title along with roosters. Kottukkaali is co-produced by Kalai Arasu under The Little Wave banner. Kottukkaali's technical team includes B Sakthivel handling cinematography, Ganesh Siva handling editing, and Suren G and S Alagia Koothan handling sound design. 

The director PS Vinothraj's Koozhangal (2021) was India's official entry to the Oscars. It also won the IFFR Tiger Award in 2021. 

Meanwhile, Kottukkaali will mark Soori's second film as a lead, as he awaits the release of the Vetrimaaran directorial, Viduthalai: Part 1, in which he has played the lead. Kottukkaali marks Anna Ben's debut in Tamil. She is currently filming for Ennittu Avasanam and Anchu Centum Celeenayum in Malayalam. 

