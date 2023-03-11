Anna Ben, Soori film titled 'Kottukkaali'

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Anna Ben and Soori are playing the leads in Koozhangal-fame director PS Vinothraj’s next. Now the title of the film has been revealed as Kottukkaali. Sivakarthikeyan Productions is backing the film in association with The Little Wave Productions.

It may be noted that PS Vinothraj’s Koozhangal (2021) was India’s official entry to the Oscars. It also won the IFFR Tiger Award in 2021. About Kottukkaali, co-producer Kalai Arasu says, “The film is a drama about humans and their emotions.

We want to keep the film’s exact plot under wraps for a while.” Sharing an update about the film’s progress, he says, “The first schedule is currently on and the film is being shot in and around Madurai.”

Kottukkaali marks Soori’s second film as a lead following Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai. For Anna Ben, the film will mark her debut in the Tamil film industry. She is best known for the playing the titular role in the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Kalai Arasu adds that Kottukkaali’s script demanded actors like Soori and Anna Ben.

The film’s title is a rare word. Explaining the meaning behind it, Kalai says, “Kottukkaali is a colloquial term used for both endearment and reprimand.” About the roosters in the first-look poster, he shares, “The rooster is like a character in Kottukkaali. It acts as a catalyst in the screenplay.”The film’s technical team includes cinematographer B Sakthivel and editor Ganesh Siva.

