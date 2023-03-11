Home Entertainment Tamil

Anna Ben, Soori film titled 'Kottukkaali'

Kottukkaali marks Soori’s second film as a lead following Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai. 

Published: 11th March 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Soori and Anna Ben

Soori and Anna Ben (Photos | Soori/Anna Ben Facebook)

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Anna Ben and Soori are playing the leads in Koozhangal-fame director PS Vinothraj’s next. Now the title of the film has been revealed as Kottukkaali. Sivakarthikeyan Productions is backing the film in association with The Little Wave Productions.

It may be noted that PS Vinothraj’s Koozhangal (2021) was India’s official entry to the Oscars. It also won the IFFR Tiger Award in 2021. About Kottukkaali, co-producer Kalai Arasu says, “The film is a drama about humans and their emotions.

We want to keep the film’s exact plot under wraps for a while.” Sharing an update about the film’s progress, he says, “The first schedule is currently on and the film is being shot in and around Madurai.”

Kottukkaali marks Soori’s second film as a lead following Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai. For Anna Ben, the film will mark her debut in the Tamil film industry. She is best known for the playing the titular role in the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Kalai Arasu adds that Kottukkaali’s script demanded actors like Soori and Anna Ben.

The film’s title  is a rare word. Explaining the meaning behind it, Kalai says, “Kottukkaali is a colloquial term used for both endearment and reprimand.” About the roosters in the first-look poster, he shares, “The rooster is like a character in  Kottukkaali. It acts as a catalyst in the screenplay.”The film’s technical team includes cinematographer B Sakthivel and editor Ganesh Siva.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna Ben Soori Kottukkaali
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp