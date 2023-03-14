Ninasam Sathish next will be made under the guidance of director Suri

By Express News Service

NINASAM Sathish, who has an interesting lineup of movies like Matinee, Ashoka Blade, a yet-to-betitled film produced by Sharmiela Mandre, and a Tamil film is happy to sign one more project. The actor is all set to collaborate with Suri’s team for a new action film, which will mark the directorial debut of Suri’s (Duniya and Tagaru) erstwhile associate Suresh.

Sathish Ninasam and Suri

What is more thrilling for the actor is that the whole project will be overviewed by Suri himself. “The renowned director will be providing creative inputs for the script and the shooting process,” says Sathish, sharing a picture of him with Suri.

“Suri as a director has created a brand for himself in Kannada cinema, and his films have his unique signature. I’m glad to be working under his guidance, and with his team,” says Sathish, who will be revealing more details about the story, the production house and the star cast soon.

