Trailer of Gautham Karthik's '1947 August 16' out   

Debutant Revathy is playing a lead role alongside Gautham Karthik.

Published: 22nd March 2023 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the teaser of AR Murugadoss's '1947 August 16' starring Gautham Karthik in the lead. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

The trailer of 1947 August 16, the upcoming Tamil film starring Gautham Karthik in the lead role was released by the makers on social media on Tuesday.

The film is set to release in theatres on April 7.

The trailer begins with a colonial ruler showing his brutal style of ruling over people in form of slavery. While there is also a love story tucked in the plot, the trailer the trials and tribulations of the village people to fight against their oppressor. The trailer ends with the ruler wanting to hide that India will be soon getting independence.

1947 August 16 borrows its title from the date that marks one day after India got independence from the British colonial rulers. “Our story spans three days, between August 14 and August 16. It is set in a fictional village that doesn’t receive the news of independence due to its geographical setting and illiteracy. Though the film isn't based on real life, I have looked to keep the treatment as real as possible,” director NS Ponkumar said to CE.

Debutant Revathy is playing a lead role alongside Gautham Karthik. The film’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Selvakumar SK, with music scored by Sean Roldan and editing handled by Sudharsan R. The film marks the return of AR Murugadoss to film production five years after he produced his last, Rangoon.

