Actor Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away at 85

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam Mani aka PS Mani passed away on Friday morning. He died in his sleep after a long age-related illness. He hailed from Palakkad, Kerala.

The cremation took place at 10 am at Besant Nagar Crematorium in Chennai.

P Subramaniam Mani is survived by his wife Mohini and three sons, Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar, and Anil Kumar.

The actor's manager shared the official news on Twitter.

The actor's family later shared a statement: "Our father, PS Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago. We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades. We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner."

Several actors including Sarath Kumar expressed condolences to Ajith's family.

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "I was disheartened to know that brother Ajith Kumar's father Mr Subramaniam has passed away. I express my deepest condolence to his family."

Vikram tweeted: "My heartfelt condolences to Ajith, his mother and family. The loss of one’s dad, especially someone as caring and sweet as Subramaniam uncle, can never be compensated. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong Ajith."

Silambarasan TR tweeted, "My sincere condolences to Ajith sir & his family on the demise of his father Mr PS Mani. May god give you & your family strength through this difficult time & may his soul rest in peace."

My deepest condolences to dear #Ajith and to his family, friends, relatives and well wishers for the loss of his father.

May his soul rest in peace#RIPSubramaniam #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/poNRV7JG7U — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) March 24, 2023

The actor's fans took to social media to share their sadness. Many expressed their condolences and support over Twitter.

READ MORE | Actor Ajith's father's death: When brother Anil described their unconventional upbringing

