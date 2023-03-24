Home Entertainment Tamil

Bombay Jayashri suffers brain haemorrhage on UK tour: Reports

Today, she was scheduled to perform at the Tung Auditorium, Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, University of Liverpool.

Published: 24th March 2023 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Renowned Carnatic vocalist and musician Bombay Jayashri.

Renowned Carnatic vocalist and musician Bombay Jayashri. (Express)

By Online Desk

Leading Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri reportedly suffered a brain haemorrhage while on tour in the United Kingdom, and has been rushed to hospital, according to media reports.

A report in The Hindu quoted a source as saying that the singer underwent a keyhole surgery and that her parameters looked good.

The singer may be airlifted to Chennai later, reports quoted sources as saying.

She had reportedly complained of neck pain last night and didn’t come down for breakfast and lunch, as per reports. Later, she was found lying unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.

Later, Jayashri's son Amrit Ramnath in an Instagram story wrote, "Bombay Jayashri had a health setback in the United Kingdom where is currently touring for her concerts. She received a timely medical intervention. Thanks to the capable staff at the NHS and her accompanying artists. She is currently stable and recovering well, she requires rest for a couple of days. Bombay Jayashri's family requests privacy and your support during this period. We shall update you in due course." (sic)

Last week, the Music Academy announced that the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award for 2023 would be presented to Jayashri. Accepting the recognition, Jayashri in a statement wrote, "I am honoured and thrilled at this moment to be recognised by The Music Academy as the designate for the honour of Sangita Kalanidhi this year."

Jayashri has also sung several popular songs for films like Vaseegara (Minnale), Ondra Renda (Kaakha Kaakha), Paartha Mudhal (Vettaiyadu Vilayadu), Pi's Lullaby (Life of Pi), and more. 

