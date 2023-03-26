Home Entertainment Tamil

Vimal and Yogi Babu to star in Abdul Majith's next

The shooting for the yet-to-be-titled film has been wrapped up. The film has been majorly shot in Chennai, and some in palaces in Vellore and Ranipet.

Actors Yogi Babu and Vimal

Actors Yogi Babu and Vimal to star in a big-budget film directed by Abdul Majith. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

Actors Vimal and Yogi Babu are coming together to star in a big-budget film directed by Abdul Majith. The director is known for helming films like Thamizhan (2002), Thunichal (2010), and Torch Light (2018). The title of the film is yet to be announced. 

Vimal plays the role of a man who saves people from selfish and self-centred brokers. Champika, and Aishwarya Dutta, have played prominent roles in the film. The rest of the cast of the film includes M. S. Baskar, Mottai Rajendran, Ravi Maria, John Vijay, Gnanasambandam, Power Star, Chams and Namo Narayanan.

The shooting for the yet-to-be-titled film has been wrapped up. The film has been majorly shot in Chennai, and some in palaces in Vellore and Ranipet.

The film is not only directed but also written and produced by Abdul Majith. It is likely to hit theatres soon. 

