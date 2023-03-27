Home Entertainment Tamil

Varalaxmi teams up with Dhayal Padmanaban once again

With directors pushing for a theatrical release now, Dhayal believes that a direct-to-streaming release was the natural choice.

Published: 27th March 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of 'Kondraal Paavam' starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

A still from the trailer of 'Kondraal Paavam' starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

After delivering a neatly packed crime thriller with Kondraal Paavam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and director Dhayal Padmanaban are reuniting in a film titled, Maruthi Nagar Police Station. Much like their previous film, this too will be a crime thriller, says Dhayal.

“I’m an Anjaneyar devotee, so that’s where the title Maruthi comes from,” he chuckles before continuing, “The story revolves around a police station, and happens in a single night. That’s why it’s called Maruthi Nagar Police Station.” 

The film is currently scheduled for a direct streaming release on Aha on April 21. With directors pushing for a theatrical release now, Dhayal believes that a direct-to-streaming release was the natural choice. “I narrated the story to a lot of producers but Aha were the ones who came onboard first.”

Apart from Varalaxmi, who plays an SI, Maruthi Nagar Police Station also stars Arav as an ACP. “It was his role in Kalaga Thalaivan that made me feel like he would be perfect for the role,” signs off Dhayal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varalaxmi Kondraal Paavam
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp