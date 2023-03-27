Varalaxmi teams up with Dhayal Padmanaban once again

Prashanth Vallavan By

After delivering a neatly packed crime thriller with Kondraal Paavam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and director Dhayal Padmanaban are reuniting in a film titled, Maruthi Nagar Police Station. Much like their previous film, this too will be a crime thriller, says Dhayal.

“I’m an Anjaneyar devotee, so that’s where the title Maruthi comes from,” he chuckles before continuing, “The story revolves around a police station, and happens in a single night. That’s why it’s called Maruthi Nagar Police Station.”

The film is currently scheduled for a direct streaming release on Aha on April 21. With directors pushing for a theatrical release now, Dhayal believes that a direct-to-streaming release was the natural choice. “I narrated the story to a lot of producers but Aha were the ones who came onboard first.”

Apart from Varalaxmi, who plays an SI, Maruthi Nagar Police Station also stars Arav as an ACP. “It was his role in Kalaga Thalaivan that made me feel like he would be perfect for the role,” signs off Dhayal.

