Home Entertainment Tamil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks regal at 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' trailer launch

Aishwarya plays a double role in the feature, as Nandini and the mysterious figure of Mandakini, who attempts to save Jayam Ravi's Ponniyin Selvan towards the end of the first film.

Published: 30th March 2023 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The diva marked her presence in a pink embellished suit.

By ANI

CHENNAI: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a dream at the trailer launch of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' in Chennai.

The diva marked her presence in a pink embellished suit. The bright pink canvas of her traditional suit was adorned with elaborate embroidered golden motifs. Aishwarya completed her statement earrings and golden bangles. She opted for minimal makeup for the glam and kept her hair open.

Aishwarya plays a double role in the feature, as Nandini and the mysterious figure of Mandakini, who attempts to save Jayam Ravi's Ponniyin Selvan towards the end of the first film.

At the event, Aishwarya spoke about her collaboration with her guru Mani Ratnam. She also thanked the audience for showering love on Ponniyin Selvan.

"You have given us so much love and appreciation, as a team we are truly overwhelmed. We love you all so much. Thank you for appreciating our work so much in PS-1. We thank the people here in Tamil Nadu, in our country and the world over, who have given us love and enjoyed the efforts of the team. We have received such enthusiasm for Ponniyin Selvan 2," she said at the event.

Ahead of the event in Chennai, Aishwarya took to Instagram and expressed her happiness about the film.

"Enter the world of Intrigue and Romance: #PS2 trailer from today," she wrote.

Actor Trisha also made a stunning appearance at the trailer launch. She looked gorgeous in a blue saree.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010. The second part is set to be out on April 28. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Audio launch Trailer
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp