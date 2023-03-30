Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks regal at 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' trailer launch

By ANI

CHENNAI: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a dream at the trailer launch of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' in Chennai.

The diva marked her presence in a pink embellished suit. The bright pink canvas of her traditional suit was adorned with elaborate embroidered golden motifs. Aishwarya completed her statement earrings and golden bangles. She opted for minimal makeup for the glam and kept her hair open.

Aishwarya plays a double role in the feature, as Nandini and the mysterious figure of Mandakini, who attempts to save Jayam Ravi's Ponniyin Selvan towards the end of the first film.

At the event, Aishwarya spoke about her collaboration with her guru Mani Ratnam. She also thanked the audience for showering love on Ponniyin Selvan.

"You have given us so much love and appreciation, as a team we are truly overwhelmed. We love you all so much. Thank you for appreciating our work so much in PS-1. We thank the people here in Tamil Nadu, in our country and the world over, who have given us love and enjoyed the efforts of the team. We have received such enthusiasm for Ponniyin Selvan 2," she said at the event.

Ahead of the event in Chennai, Aishwarya took to Instagram and expressed her happiness about the film.

"Enter the world of Intrigue and Romance: #PS2 trailer from today," she wrote.

Actor Trisha also made a stunning appearance at the trailer launch. She looked gorgeous in a blue saree.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010. The second part is set to be out on April 28.

