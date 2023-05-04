Home Entertainment Tamil

Rahman shares video of Hindu couple tying the knot in mosque amid 'The Kerala Story' row 

According to the video, the bride's mother who was struggling financially had approached the mosque's committee for help with her daughter's wedding.

Published: 04th May 2023 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

A R Rahman (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

Music maestro A R Rahman (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing," said AR Rahman on Thursday as the eminent composer shared a video on social media showing a Hindu couple tying the knot in a Kerala mosque.

The Oscar winner had retweeted the video, captioned as "Here is another #KeralaStory", shared by a page on the microblogging site.

"Bravo...love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing," Rahman wrote as he shared the video with his over 24 million Twitter followers.

The almost two-minute clip, reported by independent digital platform The News Minute, shows a Hindu couple tying the knot in a mosque in Kerala's Alappuzha city.

"The Kerala Story", a controversial new film, is based on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into the terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

Starring Adah Sharma, the film is written and directed by Sudipto Sen, and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The film releases on Friday.

Comments

