Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to debut in theatres on August 10

Published: 05th May 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Rajinikanth's 169th film 'Jailer'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film “Jailer" will be released in theatres across the country on August 10, the makers have announced.

Sun Pictures shared the release date and teaser of the movie, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, on Twitter on Thursday.

"#Jailer is all set to hunt from August 10th" read the post.

'Jailer' also stars Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in pivotal roles.

Nelson has directed the film from his own script.

The project marks his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Vijay-starrer 'Beast'.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film "Annaatthe", which also featured Nayanthara, Khushbu and Keerthy Suresh.

