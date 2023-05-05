'Viduthalai 2' shoot resumes without Vetrimaaran

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

The shooting of the much-awaited Viduthalai 2 has reportedly resumed in Dindigul. Though a significant portion of the film was shot in parallel with the first part, certain scenes remain to be completed. Viduthalai 2 is expected to hit the screens by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, reports state that this leg of the shoot is helmed by the associates of Vetrimaaran, as the filmmaker is held up with the VFX of Vaadivaasal, starring Suriya.

Viduthalai is based on the novel Thunaivan written by Jeyamohan, and the duology stars Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Rajiv Menon and Chetan. It has music by Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography by Velraj.

The first part became a massive success and has kindled the interest of the viewers.

(This story first appeared on Cinema Express)

