Home Entertainment Tamil

'Viduthalai 2' shoot resumes without Vetrimaaran

This leg of the shoot is helmed by the associates of Vetrimaaran, as the filmmaker is held up with the VFX of Vaadivaasal, starring Suriya, reports said.

Published: 05th May 2023 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai'.

Poster of Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai'. (Photo | PTI)

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

The shooting of the much-awaited Viduthalai 2 has reportedly resumed in Dindigul. Though a significant portion of the film was shot in parallel with the first part, certain scenes remain to be completed. Viduthalai 2 is expected to hit the screens by the end of 2023. 

Meanwhile, reports state that this leg of the shoot is helmed by the associates of Vetrimaaran, as the filmmaker is held up with the VFX of Vaadivaasal, starring Suriya. 

Viduthalai is based on the novel Thunaivan written by Jeyamohan, and the duology stars Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Rajiv Menon and Chetan. It has music by Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography by Velraj.

The first part became a massive success and has kindled the interest of the viewers.

ALSO READ: Licensed to traumatize the oppressed? Do better, Vetrimaaran

(This story first appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viduthalai Viduthalai 2 Vetrimaaran
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp