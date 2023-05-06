Kamal Haasan to produce SK21 starring Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi

By IANS

CHENNAI: The filming of SK21 starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP) has started in Kashmir.

The film is tentatively titled SK21. It is RKFI's 51st production, the 50th being the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram', one of the top-grossing Indian fims of 2022.



The SK21 team began filming on Friday with a two-month schedule planned across Kashmir's stunning locations. The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy with music by G.V. Prakash.



After making their debut in Telugu with the celebrated Adivi Sesh movie 'Major', Sony Pictures International Productions has now entered Tamil cinema with yet another story that celebrates India and its heroes and promises to entertain audiences worldwide.



The makers say SK21 promises to showcase Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan in a way that his fans have never seen before on the big screen. His pairing with Sai Pallavi is also something to watch out for. The film is being billed as a tale of 'Guts and Gore' that is high on patriotism.



The announcement of the film was made at a grand event in Chennai in the presence of the producers, Kamal Haasan and Mahendran, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, as well as director Rajkumar Periasamy and music composer G.V. Prakash.

