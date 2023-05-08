‘‘Custody’ has more Tamil sensibilities’

Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Custody, with Naga Chaitanya, is a film of many firsts. For starters, it marks the filmmaker’s entry into the Telugu industry and his first with his uncle Ilaiyaraaja, who is composing along with his son Yuvan Shankar Raja. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is tasked with making a solid impression on the Tamil audience.
Being his first attempt at a bilingual, Venkat Prabhu asserts the importance of writing a script that suits both sensibilities. “I have written Custody in a way that it works for both the Telugu and the Tamil audiences,” he says, adding, “The film has been shot twice, once in Telugu and once in Tamil. Since most of our cast, including the likes of Arvind Swami, Priyamani, and Sarathkumar, were well-versed in Tamil too, making Custody a bilingual was a comfortable process.”
Venkat Prabhu is not new to launching newcomers, and in a way, Custody is a launchpad for Chaitanya in Tamil. In fact, he agrees that he has written Chaitanya’s character in a way that the Tamil audiences will welcome him with open arms. “Custody does have more Tamil sensibilities because it is important to do justice to Chaitanya in Tamil. Unlike quintessential Telugu films, which have developed a successful formula by incorporating distinctly different elements, mass Tamil films have a comparatively subtler tone,” he says, adding that Chaitanya understood the difference but knew the importance of both styles. “For instance, we shot an exaggerated action sequence in Telugu and used an underplayed version of the same in Tamil. When Chay watched the final cut of the Telugu version, he specifically requested the fight sequence from the Tamil version be incorporated into the Telugu version. We re-filmed it, making it more realistic with lesser high-speed shots,” says the Maanaadu filmmaker.
Known for his simple premises, and engaging and amusing screenplay, Venkat Prabhu notes that Custody will be no different. “Shiva is an ordinary police constable, who gets involved in a big case when he takes the much-wanted criminal, Raju (Arvind Swami) into his custody. Shiva is tasked with safeguarding Raju’s life until he produces him in court even as the latter’s rivals are out for his blood.”
The principal events of Custody unfold over a 48-hour time period, and one can’t help but think of similar time-bound Hollywood cop thrillers. Not one to shy away from acknowledging the inspirations, he says, “There are many such films that deal with the premise of two people of varying ideologies being forced to travel together, amid other common conflicts. Within this same premise, we have seen different genre films like Midnight Run, Due Date, or even Hitman’s Bodyguard. In fact, Custody has more Indian film elements than the Hollywood parallels.”
‘I like experimenting with different genres irrespective of the results’
Having worked almost exclusively with his cousin and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja in his directorial ventures, Venkat Prabhu is collaborating with Ilaiyaraaja for the first time in Custody. “Generally, when I explain scenes and ask Yuvan to compose songs, I give Rajaa Pa’s compositions as a reference. But, to Rajaa Pa himself, I could not do that, because he would dismiss me by saying, ‘I have already composed it. Tell me something different.’” Venkat Prabhu found a way around this dilemma by taking Yuvan with him for the recording sessions. “Yuvan would explain the scene and tell the references. Raaja pa would reconfirm it with me, and then within five minutes, a song would be ready,” says the filmmaker.
Another personal first for Venkat Prabhu is the debut of his daughter Shivani as a lyricist. An alumnus of AR Rahman’s music school, Shivani wrote the introductory English verses of the song, Head Up High. “I explained to her that the song is sung by Chaitanya’s character, Shiva, along with his police friends, while they are on a trip. Just like my father (the multi-hyphenated Gangai Amaren), she sent me the lyrics within minutes,” he says with pride.
Talking about illustrious fathers and their children, Venkat Prabhu initially wanted to name his film Shiva, which is a throwback to Nagarjuna-Ram Gopal Varma’s 1989 classic of the same name. “It would have been a wonderful callback, right? But since the film was a bilingual, we might not have the same impact in Tamil. So, we went with Custody. But I did want to use that name, so I named Chaitanya’s character Shiva.” From Vamshi Paidipally working with Vijay in Varisu/Vaarasudu to Venky Atluri and Dhanush collaborating in Vaathi/Sir, we have seen filmmakers and actors crossing boundaries regularly. Venkat Prabhu is the latest to join this bandwagon, and he offers a three-point analysis of why this is more than just the flavor du jour.
“Firstly, the budget for such films is more, giving the creator more resources to create a film. Secondly, it paves the way for more business openings. For example, if I was only a Telugu director, I would have straightaway made Custody a Telugu film with Chay as the Telugu hero. The fact that I am a Tamil filmmaker has paved the way for business in both industries. Thirdly, this will help in the transition of regional films becoming Indian films. And OTT is a catalyst in making this process smooth.”
Stepping into his 17th year as a filmmaker, Venkat Prabhu, who has directed 10 films so far, is still as nervous as a debutant. However, the filmmaker continues to work with a single motto that has kept him in good stead throughout his career. “I like experimenting with different genres irrespective of the results. Custody has all elements of a VP signature, and I can assure you that the film will amuse you in an unexpected way,” signs off a confident Venkat Prabhu.