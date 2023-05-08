‘‘Custody’ has more Tamil sensibilities’

Known for his simple premises, and engaging and amusing screenplay, Venkat Prabhu notes that Custody will be no different. “Shiva is an ordinary police constable, who gets involved in a big case when he takes the much-wanted criminal, Raju (Arvind Swami) into his custody. Shiva is tasked with safeguarding Raju’s life until he produces him in court even as the latter’s rivals are out for his blood.”

The principal events of Custody unfold over a 48-hour time period, and one can’t help but think of similar time-bound Hollywood cop thrillers. Not one to shy away from acknowledging the inspirations, he says, “There are many such films that deal with the premise of two people of varying ideologies being forced to travel together, amid other common conflicts. Within this same premise, we have seen different genre films like Midnight Run, Due Date, or even Hitman’s Bodyguard. In fact, Custody has more Indian film elements than the Hollywood parallels.”