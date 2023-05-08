In troubled waters

It was our last shot for which we just had to drive past the boat. But suddenly a wave struck us, changing our jet ski’s course and in a split second, we collided onto the side of the boat. We both fell into the water. As I swam to reach the surface I noticed Vijay sir sinking deeper underwater and his body was not moving.” From an earlier chat, Kavya knew that unlike her, Vijay Antony did not know swimming. “So I quickly swam towards him and pulled him up to the surface. Those few seconds were most traumatic, as he was unconscious and bleeding.” She then recounts how the crew rushed them both to the hospital, “Seeing Vijay sir in the ICU was very scary for all of us.”