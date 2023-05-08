Love in the time of Custody

While Krithi was off to an explosive start in 2021, she suffered major setbacks in 2022 with three of her films failing to make an impact. Reflecting on her failures with a tone of droll humility, Krithi says, “If only people knew the recipe for success. We are all trying to figure it out, one film at a time. I know that I have put in my 100 per cent, and I’m learning from every single experience of mine, good and bad. Learning and unlearning are very important for me.”