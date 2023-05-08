Rajinikanth is Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam 

Ever since it was announced that Rajinikanth will have a cameo appearance in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, anticipations went through the roof.
While details regarding his role in the film were kept under tight wraps, Rajinikanth’s look in Lal Salaam has finally been revealed.
The actor will appear as Moideen Bhai in the film, and judging by the first look poster, he might play a Mumbai Don once again. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles.
Lal Salaam has music composed by AR Rahman, marking his first-ever collaboration with Aishwarya. According to reports, the film is said to be a sports drama with political relevance. With cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy and editing by Pravin Baaskar, the film is currently scheduled to release by the end of this year.