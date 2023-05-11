UNPLUGGED | Naga Chaitanya on Custody, Arvind Swamy, Venkat Prabhu and the Tamil audience

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

Ye Maaya Chesave, Naga Chaitanya's sophomore film, and his maiden box-office success had a strong Tamil connect.

It was simultaneously shot in Tamil as Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya, with Silambarasan in the lead. In fact, both these actors appeared in each other's films in brief cameos.

More than a decade after this noteworthy collaboration in the natal stages of his career, Chaitanya is ready to take the plunge as a full-fledged hero in Tamil with the Venkat Prabhu directorial, Custody.

While the actor is not new to his films having Telugu and Tamil versions, considering he was part of Ye Maaya Chesave/Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and later, Saahasam Swasaga Saagipo/Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, Custody marks the first time he is starring in both versions.

Custody, which is painstakingly shot scene after scene in Telugu and Tamil, is a labour of love delivered to audiences belonging to two languages and three different states.

Considering how dubbed versions of Tamil films like Padayappa and Sivaji have become enduring successes among Telugu audiences, why go through this process of shooting a bilingual in this fashion?

"The viewer will definitely have a better connect when we shoot scenes in their language instead of just dubbing it. There is a disconnect, especially in the emotional scenes shot in close-ups, if the audience notices that the dialogue is not congruent with the lip-sync movements. It is not like audiences will not watch a dubbed film, but that extra mile reassures them that an effort has been made keeping them in mind. There will be a greater sense of appreciation that will translate into audiences owning the film and taking it to the next level," says Chaitanya, adding, "The Tamil audiences mean so much to me. I don't think it is right for me to just make a Telugu film, dub it in Tamil and say it is a Tamil film."

Beyond the linguistic distinctions vis-a-vis the film's release, the teaser and trailer of Custody have displayed a tasteful marriage of sensibilities from both industries. The film seemingly combines the gritty realism Tamil cinema is known for with the heroism and bravura more characteristic of Telugu films.

How did Team Custody ensure the film would be palatable to both markets while appealing to each specifically?

"I play the role of a police constable in the film. Now a constable is an underdog, and his character by default is grounded by nature and closer to reality. It would be odd to see a film set around a constable have too many buildups or high-chase shots. It is only during the end, once you have witnessed the journey of my character, there is a sense of heroism. You are not going to see some wild cinematic liberties in this film. I do enjoy such aspects, but Custody has a very real texture."

Custody revolves around Shiva, who is tasked with the job of transporting gangster Raju alias Raazu, played by Arvind Swamy and producing him in the court for a prison sentence. The proverbial race against time is met with jeopardy as Raazu's rivals are out to kill him, which also puts Shiva and his girlfriend Revathi (Krithi Shetty) in danger.

Calling Raazu as the catalyst in Shiva's journey, Chaitanya says, "He is technically an antagonist, but his character is designed in a rather unconventional way. At times, Raazu is my enemy, at other times he is my brother and friend as well. What makes Custody different is that the protagonist is not planning to kill the antagonist. He is supposed to keep the antagonist alive. Without Raazu, there is no Custody."

Chaitanya continues to express his appreciation for his co-star.

"Arvind Swamy has got such a great screen presence, not to mention skills honed by years of experience in the game. He is loved by audiences across industries. I learnt a lot from him on the sets, and it was amazing to witness his aura, dialogue delivery and body language from such close quarters," shares Chaitanya, who also credits Venkat Prabhu's writing that allowed such talented actors to be part of the cast.

"There are many other actors who support me and elevate the film. Be it Sarathkumar sir, Priyamani ma'am or Krithi Shetty. We also have Premgi for some comic relief. Vennela Kishore will be essaying that role in the Telugu version. There is a beautiful entertainment mix in the film, the kind Venkat Prabhu is known for, along with a screenplay that will unfold new layers every ten minutes. The screenplay will really keep you engaged."

Chay is no stranger to action cinema, having worked in films like Dhada and Bejawada early in his career, albeit unsuccessfully.

"Maybe I did not have the maturity and the onscreen conviction back then to pull off such larger-than-life roles. I have evolved and come a long way since then. Also, for an action film to succeed, it needs to have the right texture. I am glad I got the opportunity to do some realistic yet slick and fast-paced action with Custody. This is also the kind of action I enjoy watching as an audience."

It would not be a stretch to state that Chaitanya is currently at a critical juncture in his career. Custody is also a homecoming of sorts for the actor, who grew up in Chennai before moving to Hyderabad where his illustrious film family had established themselves. While he is excited to gain the love and acceptance of Tamil audiences, he is also the recipient of an enduring fan base back home that has also idolised his father and grandfather with equal fervour. Does negotiating a minefield of expectations get hard at times?

"I am fortunate to get their unconditional, unwavering love. When my film does not do well, I feel really bad because I don't like letting them down," he says.

Between the tussle of letting a story speak for itself versus adhering to fans' expectations of textbook heroism, does selecting films or rather, does strategising one's career become a sticky challenge?

"I am conflicted as well. But as long as I prioritise authenticity and originality, much like my father and grandfather, and as long as I push myself to exercise creativity and take risks and stave off complacency, I can not only satisfy my fans but also get some new ones along the way. It is important for me to be myself, while constantly adapting to the changing times," he says, before signing off.

