Dulquer Salmaan to star in 'Vaathi' director Venky Atluri's next

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to star in Vaathi/Sir fame director Venky Atluri's next film.

On Sunday, the makers of the film, took to Twitter to announce the news. Tentatively titled Production 24, the film is backed by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune 4 Cinemas. Sharing a photo of Venky and Dulquer, the tweet also announced that the film will go on floors in October.

The makers expect to release the film in summer 2024.

More details about the cast, crew and plot, are yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, Dulquer's much-awaited action film, King of Kotha, directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy, is currently developing in the post-production stage, and the film will hit the theatres as an Onam release.

He will also be seen in Tinu Pappachan's next, produced by his Wayfarer Films.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

