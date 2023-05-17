Home Entertainment Tamil

Whodunit with a twist

The first look of Por Thozhil starring Ashok Selvan and Sarathkumar in the lead was revealed today. Nikhila Vimal plays the female lead in the film.

Published: 17th May 2023 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The first look of Por Thozhil starring Ashok Selvan and Sarathkumar in the lead was revealed today. Nikhila Vimal plays the female lead in the film.

Debutant Vignesh Raja shares that the film is a blend of a coming-of-age drama and an investigative thriller. “Ashok Selvan plays a trainee cop in Por Thozhil and Sarath plays his grim senior.

Though they have a lot of differences while working together initially, they finally go hand in hand while solving a serial killer case.” He adds that Ashok Selvan’s role has a lot of layers in the film.”His character battles anxieties and insecurities, and finally, he learns to overcome them and achieve his goals.”

Interestingly, the director, who has years of experience in ad films, refrains from sharing the entire cast of Por Thozhil to retain the suspense. “Since the film is a whodunit, I don’t want the audience to come into the theatre with a preconceived notion about the killer.

I want the final reveal to surprise the audience, and that’s why I haven’t even mentioned the antagonist’s name in the opening credits of the film.”  Por Thozhil doesn’t have songs, but it has a background score by Jakes Bejoy. It has cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji and editing by Sreejith Sarang. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on June 9. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp