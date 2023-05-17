Whodunit with a twist

By Express News Service

The first look of Por Thozhil starring Ashok Selvan and Sarathkumar in the lead was revealed today. Nikhila Vimal plays the female lead in the film.

Debutant Vignesh Raja shares that the film is a blend of a coming-of-age drama and an investigative thriller. “Ashok Selvan plays a trainee cop in Por Thozhil and Sarath plays his grim senior.

Though they have a lot of differences while working together initially, they finally go hand in hand while solving a serial killer case.” He adds that Ashok Selvan’s role has a lot of layers in the film.”His character battles anxieties and insecurities, and finally, he learns to overcome them and achieve his goals.”

Interestingly, the director, who has years of experience in ad films, refrains from sharing the entire cast of Por Thozhil to retain the suspense. “Since the film is a whodunit, I don’t want the audience to come into the theatre with a preconceived notion about the killer.

I want the final reveal to surprise the audience, and that’s why I haven’t even mentioned the antagonist’s name in the opening credits of the film.” Por Thozhil doesn’t have songs, but it has a background score by Jakes Bejoy. It has cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji and editing by Sreejith Sarang. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on June 9.

The first look of Por Thozhil starring Ashok Selvan and Sarathkumar in the lead was revealed today. Nikhila Vimal plays the female lead in the film. Debutant Vignesh Raja shares that the film is a blend of a coming-of-age drama and an investigative thriller. “Ashok Selvan plays a trainee cop in Por Thozhil and Sarath plays his grim senior. Though they have a lot of differences while working together initially, they finally go hand in hand while solving a serial killer case.” He adds that Ashok Selvan’s role has a lot of layers in the film.”His character battles anxieties and insecurities, and finally, he learns to overcome them and achieve his goals.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Interestingly, the director, who has years of experience in ad films, refrains from sharing the entire cast of Por Thozhil to retain the suspense. “Since the film is a whodunit, I don’t want the audience to come into the theatre with a preconceived notion about the killer. I want the final reveal to surprise the audience, and that’s why I haven’t even mentioned the antagonist’s name in the opening credits of the film.” Por Thozhil doesn’t have songs, but it has a background score by Jakes Bejoy. It has cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji and editing by Sreejith Sarang. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on June 9.