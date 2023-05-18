'Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir' striking the right chords

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Coming fresh off a negative role from Ravanasura, Megha Akash will next be seen as a singer in the long-delayed Venkata Krishna Roghanth’s Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir (YOYK), co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. As someone who has been trained in Carnatic music and Bharathanatyam, playing the role of a musician came to her naturally. However, she also received help to break into the character better. “It took me two days to get into the skin of my character. The director and Vijay Sethupathi sir helped me understand the role better. Roghanth sir always had an explanation for the actions of my character, Matilda.”

On why she chose to do YOYK a film that takes on the global refugee crisis with toned-down commercial elements, she explains,” My character’s journey in the story was the prime reason. But it was the Vijay Sethupathi factor that made me sign the film. I knew that I would have a lot to learn from him.”

The film was initially announced with Amala Paul as the female lead. But, she was replaced by Megha soon due to creative differences. However, Megha reveals that she was offered the role first. “I had two films lined up, and I couldn’t accommodate YOYK. Fortunately, I got the role again when my schedule was sorted out, and I took up the opportunity.”

Sharing that Matilda’s personality from YOYK is hyperactive with a sense of innocence throughout, Megha recalls how she has always tried to do roles that have something special. “In Oru Pakka Kathai, the first film I shot for, I played the role of a mother. I believe it is an unconventional choice for a debutante. Lekha from Enai Noki Paayum Thotta was also not a run-of-the-mill heroine.”

Megha, who entered the industry young, always had her mother to help her pick scripts. “But I only take her opinion when I am in splits about a film. My mother would always listen to scripts along with me. But I am an opinionated person with strong beliefs, values and principles.”

On the work front, Megha Akash is awaiting the release of the Telugu film Manu Charitra, and the Tamil film Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan co-starring Vijay Antony. Having recently finished shooting for Vadakkupatti Ramasamy alongside Santhanam, she is working on yet another unannounced Telugu film. “The practice that started with Oru Pakka Kathai has continued till Vadakkupatti Ramasamy. My role in the film offered me a lot of scope to perform. It is very rare for women actors to get such opportunities. I try my best to pick such roles in all my upcoming ventures too.”

